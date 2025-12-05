New Delhi, Aerospace major Lockheed Martin has marked the delivery of the 250th C-130J Super Hercules tail component manufactured by a joint venture entity, and termed it a "major milestone" in the long-standing aerospace partnership between India and the US. India-US partnership: Lockheed Martin celebrates delivery of 250th C-130J tail component

The empennage, the complete C-130J tail assembly and horizontal and vertical stabilisers essential for aircraft stability and control, is a critical component of the iconic Super Hercules, the "world's most versatile and operationally proven military airlifter", the firm said.

"Lockheed Martin marked the delivery of the 250th C-130J Super Hercules tail component manufactured by Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited , a major milestone in the long-standing aerospace partnership between India and the United States," it said in a statement.

TLMAL, a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Lockheed Martin, was established in 2010 in Hyderabad.

Produced in India by TLMAL at its advanced aerospace facility in Hyderabad, the C-130J tail or empennage is shipped to the US for integration into C-130J aircraft built at Lockheed Martin's facility in Marietta, Georgia, the statement said.

"This 250th delivery highlights the deep collaboration between Lockheed Martin and Indian industry and reinforces India's growing role in the global aerospace supply chain," Rod McLean, vice president, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at the firm, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The quality, precision and reliability demonstrated by our Indian partners directly support the C-130J fleet that serves 23 nations around the world for 20 missions ranging from humanitarian aid to special operations. It is a product that is built to deliver and built to last."

Lockheed Martin's supply chain relies on a diversified, global network of vetted suppliers and the TLMAL facility in Hyderabad is a "strong testament" to it, built on decades of partnership with India, the statement said.

Since the inception of the empennage program, Lockheed Martin and TLMAL have collaborated on advanced manufacturing, quality control and workforce development.

This partnership contributes significantly to India's 'Make in India' goals and expanding aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities while supporting Lockheed Martin's global production requirements for the C-130, it added.

The delivery of the 250th empennage marks a "major step forward" in the strategic industrial relationship between India and the US, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, durability, and long term global security cooperation, the aerospace major said.

"Our teamwork and ability to deliver have set us apart, and set the standard for tactical airlifters," said McLean. "The world benefits from what we build together."

The global C-130J fleet spans 23 nations with more than 20 air worthiness certifications, the statement said.

"More than three million flight hours have been logged by more than 560 C-130Js in support of 20 different mission requirements, including critical worldwide search and rescue, peacekeeping, combat delivery, maritime patrol, special operations, aerial refuelling, commercial cargo transport, medevac and humanitarian response missions," the firm said.

