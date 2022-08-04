Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested by DRDO, army

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 07:25 PM IST
The all-indigenous ATGM employs a tandem high explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.
ATGMs were successfully tested from main battle tank (MBT) Arjun by DRDO and Indian Army at KK Ranges, Ahmednagar, on Thursday.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) were successfully tested from main battle tank (MBT) Arjun by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army at KK Ranges, Ahmednagar, in Maharashtra with the support of Armoured Corps Centre & School (ACC&S) on Thursday.

The missiles hit with precision and successfully defeated the targets at two different ranges. The all-indigenous ATGM employs a tandem high explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles, news agency ANI reported.

The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120-mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun. With Thursday's trials, consistency of ATGM’s capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established successfully.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO and the army for the successful performance of the ATGMs. Secretary of the department of defence R&D and chairman DRDO G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the test firing of the ATGMs.

Topics
drdo indian army
