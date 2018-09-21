Today in New Delhi, India
IndiGo Airlines bus with 50 passengers on board catches fire at Chennai airport

india Updated: Sep 21, 2018 08:28 IST
Press Trust of India
This photo taken on August 9, 2018 shows an aircraft of India's IndiGo airline taxi on the runway prior to take off at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(AFP File Photo)

A bus belonging to IndiGo Airlines caught fire Thursday at the airport in Chennai while ferrying passengers of a domestic in-bound evening flight, according to airport officials.

No one was injured in the incident as the blaze was put out immediately by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, they said.

The bus caught fire as it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board.

Since the blaze was doused immediately, preliminary assessment indicated not “much damage”, either to the interiors or the exteriors of the bus, they added.

The authorities are looking into the incident.

