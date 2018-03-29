IndiGo plane’s tyre bursts, catches fire on landing at Hyderabad airport

Seventy-two passengers on board an IndiGo aircraft had a close shave when one of its tyres burst and caught flames while landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad late on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson of the airport said the flight 6E 7117 from Tirupati to Hyderabad, which was supposed to arrive at 9.40 pm, landed around 10.25pm. While landing one of the tyres burst and caught fire – with sparks rising from the wheel.

However, the alert personnel of fire-fighting team intervened in time and rushed to the aircraft to avert any disaster.

A late night statement from the IndiGo said all the 72 passengers, including an infant, and four crew members were safe. “All passengers of the flight 6E 7117 have disembarked and taken with luggage to arrival hall,” the statement said.

The flight, however, got stranded on the runway. “It was brought to parking bay at around 2am,” airport sources said.

The runway was shut for over two hours and at least two flights – one from Mumbai and another from Bengaluru – were diverted to Chennai and Bengaluru respectively. They returned to Hyderabad only after 2 am, airport sources said.

Popular Telugu actress-turned-YSR Congress Party MLA from Andhra Pradesh, RK Roja, was among the passengers.

The passengers had an argument with the crew, as they were stuck in the aircraft for over an hour and were not allowed to disembark. The pilot asked them to stay calm and remain seated till arrangements were made for them to leave.