Indonesian President's ‘Indian DNA’ remark leaves PM Modi, VP Dhankhar in splits | Video

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's ‘Indian DNA’ remark left Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and others in splits at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. In this screengrab of ANI video, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, sitting to the right of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (standing), and prime minister Narendra Modi (Subianto's right) are seen laughing.

The Indonesian President was the chief guest at Sunday's Republic Day parade in Delhi. He made the witty remark on Saturday evening at the banquet, held in his honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

There, Subianto said, "A few weeks ago I had my genetic sequencing test and my DNA test and they told me that I have Indian DNA. Everybody knows when I hear Indian music, I start dancing."

While everyone, including Subianto himself, began laughing, Vice President Dhankhar, seated to the Indonesian leader's right, and PM Modi, sitting to the chief guest's left, were most amused.

Subianto, meanwhile, further said, “We (Indonesia ad India) have civilisational links, even now a very important part of our language comes from Sanskrit. Many names of Indonesia are actually Sanskrit names and in our daily life, the influence of ancient Indian civilisation is very strong. I think it's part of our genetics.”

He also hailed PM Modi's leadership, as well as the latter's commitment towards reducing poverty and helping the marginalized section.

Expressing his feeling of pride for being in India, the Indonesian President wished ‘prosperity, peace and greatness’ for the people of India.

"I am not a professional politician, I am not a good diplomat, I say what is in my heart. I cam here for a few days but learned a lot from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and commitments," Subianto stated.

He is the fourth Indonesian President to be the chief guest of India's Republic Day parade. At the first parade, in 1950, Indonesia's Sukarno was the chief guest, followed by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (2011), Joko Widodo (2018) and now Subianto.