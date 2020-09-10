‘Induction of Rafale shows strong ties between India, France’: Top quotes from Rajnath Singh’s address at Ambala airbase

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 13:12 IST

Five Rafale fighter aircrafts were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force’s 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ on Thursday.

The induction ceremony held at the Ambala Air Force station was attended by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials.

Earlier, Singh held a brief conversation with Parly at the Palam Air Force station in New Delhi where the two ministers discussed ways to further boost bilateral defence cooperation.

Here are the top quotes from Rajnath Singh’s address:

* Defence minister Rajnath Singh during the ceremony said that the induction of Rafale into the Indian Air Force (IAF) represents the strong ties between India and France adding that the strategic ties between the two countries have also strengthened.

* The induction of these fighter jets is a big message to the entire globe especially to those eyeing India’s sovereignty, This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at created at our borders, the defence minister said.

* Singh congratulated the IAF by saying that during the recent unfortunate incident at the border, the swift and deliberate action taken near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) shows the commitment of the air warriors.

* The defence minister during the ceremony at the Ambala airbase also mentioned that the speed at which IAF deployed its assets at forward bases created a confidence that it is fully prepared to fulfil operational obligations.

* “In my recent foreign trip, I put the point of view of India in front of the world. I also made everyone aware of our resolve to not compromise our sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances. We’re committed to doing everything possible towards this,” Singh said.

(With inputs from ANI)