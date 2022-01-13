Corona infectious for 20 minutes; close proximity: 2 major findings of new study

A new study conducted by the University of Bristol's Aerosol Research Centre has revealed that Coronavirus loses 90% of its ability to infect within 20 minutes of being exposed to the air. To be more specific, within the first five minutes after being exposed to air, the virus loses most of its ability to infect. As reported by the Guardian, the finding once again shows how important it is to maintain distance and mask up.

“People have been focused on poorly ventilated spaces and thinking about airborne transmission over metres or across a room. I’m not saying that doesn’t happen, but I think still the greatest risk of exposure is when you are close to someone,” Prof Jonathan Reid, director of the University of Bristol’s Aerosol Research Centre and the study’s lead author, said.

The study, published in medRxiv is yet to be peer-reviewed. To find out what actually happens to the virus after it is breathed out, the researchers, for the first time ever, developed an apparatus that allowed them to generate any number of tiny, virus-containing particles in a simulated environment. Before this, the assumptions about the longevity of the virus were based on studies, but this was the first simulated experiment that showed that the virus becomes ineffective very soon.

As the virus leaves the lungs, which provides a relatively moist atmosphere for the virus, the viral particles start drying out. Also, the lower level of carbon dioxide outside the lungs increases the pH. Both these factors - the dryness and the increasing pH level -- make the virus comparatively ineffective.

So what does the finding mean? Earlier data suggested that the virus particles remain infectious on surfaces; then it was found that the virus is airborne as well. But the finding of the Bristol study suggests that the spread of the infection occurs in close proximity. If in a group of friends meeting at a cafe, one person is Covid-infected, it is likely that the person will spread the infection to the friends who are in close proximity, rather than to the persons who are sitting on the other side of the cafe, experts explained.

