Inflation taking hold in spices too as cumin prices soar

New Delhi: Extreme weather patterns, which scientists have linked to climate crisis, have set off shortages of key food items this year. No Indian curry is complete without a flavouring of masalas. After lemons, prices of spices have surged, led by cumin, according to market reports and price data.

India accounts for nearly 70% of the world’s cumin production and is also its biggest exporter. The country has been the leading exporter of spices for centuries. A fall in output this year therefore is likely to impact global food prices, already at record highs.

Prices of cumin or jeera, the second most widely consumed spice, have shot up to a five-year high, as output has shrunk by a third. Average weighted price of cumin in wholesale markets have touched nearly ₹13,000 a quintal (100 kgs), up from Rs12,522 in 2021 and ₹12,333 in 2020, reports from agricultural markets show.

At the onset of summer in March, lemon prices trebled from a year ago due to a bad crop.

A key reason behind the shortfall in cumin has been unfavourable weather. Farmers in major growing belts shifted to other crops, such as mustard, because of a sudden change in weather patterns marked by excess rainfall during sowing.

“We expect prices to rise beyond ₹200 a kg for the premium variety of cumin,” said Rajesh Vyas, a trader from Rajasthan. Packaged sellers of spices are already buying at higher prices, which they are likely to pass on to consumers, he said.

A severe heatwave in mid-March has likely cut India’s wheat crop by at least 5%, from 111 million tonne to 105 million tonne, the government said this week. India will still have surplus stocks and is looking to export record quantities of the staple to plug a global shortage due to the Ukraine war.

Prices of cumin in Gujarat’s Unjha mandi, a major trading hub, have increased from ₹180 per kg in March to about ₹215 per kg this month.

Cumin is sown during October to December and harvested between February and April. Excess rainfall during the sowing period in November-December 2021 in cumin belts of Dwarka, Banaskantha and Kutch in Gujarat, and Jodhpur and Nagaur in Rajasthan increased fears of pest attack. This led farmers to shift to other crops and is a key reason for lower harvests this year.

During the sowing period, mustard prices shot up 43% from a year ago to ₹74 a kg and gram prices increased 35%. Given adverse weather conditions, farmers shunned cumin for these crops.

“The Unjha mandi in Gujarat, which accounts for 40% of India’s cumin arrivals, witnessed a 60% on-year decline in arrivals in March 2022,” said Pushan Sharma, who tracks commodities and is director, Crisil Research.

“Adverse climatic conditions in the two states deterred proper seed filling, resulting in an estimated yield decline of 20% in Gujarat and 15% on-year in Rajasthan,” Sharma said.

Cumin acreage has plunged to an estimated 21% on-year to 983000 hectares during the Rabi or winter-sown season of 2021-2022. Acreage also declined 22% in Gujarat and 20% in Rajasthan from a year ago, official data show.

According to market analysts, total cumin output is estimated to have declined 35% from a year ago to 558 million tonne in 2022. Crisil Research’s analysis shows prices will shoot up 30-35% from a year ago to stand at a five-year high of ₹165-170 a kg in Rabi season 2021-2022.

