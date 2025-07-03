A 28-year-old Infosys employee was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly filming a woman colleague inside a washroom at the company’s Electronics City campus in Bengaluru, police said. Infosys employee held for filming colleague in college restroom, fired

The incident came to light on June 30 when the woman caught the accused, identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali from Sangli in Maharashtra, in the act. The employee has since been terminated, Infosys said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Police said the woman noticed a suspicious reflection from a cubicle while using the washroom. Upon checking the cubicle, she found Mali standing on the toilet seat with his phone positioned through the gap to record her.

“She caught him red-handed,” a police official aware of the details said on anonymity, adding that the woman confronted the accused over the incident.

She then alerted others, following which employees and members of the company’s HR team rushed to the scene. Upon examining Mali’s phone, they found purported video clips of the woman, police said.

The officer cited above said that Infosys ordered an internal investigation into the matter, following which the firm urged the accused to apologise to the woman and her family. The woman’s family also refused any private settlement, the officer said, adding that they approached the Electronics City police station and filed a formal complaint on Tuesday.

“Based on the complaint, we arrested Swapnil Mali on Wednesday,” Electronics City police inspector BG Naveen Kumar said. “The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging a woman’s modesty and invasion of privacy.”

Police are now investigating whether Mali had shared the videos or recorded other employees without their knowledge. “We are also verifying if more women were affected and how long he had been engaging in this illegal act,” the inspector added.

Infosys, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that the firm has since terminated the employee in connection with the incident. “We are aware of this incident and have taken necessary action against the employee, who is now separated from the company. We also promptly supported the complainant by facilitating a swift complaint with the law enforcement authorities and continue to cooperate as they investigate further. Infosys is committed to providing an environment free of harassment and has a zero-tolerance policy. We take every complaint related to any violation of the company’s code of conduct seriously,” the company said.