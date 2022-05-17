‘Infused new energy in India’s telecom sector…': PM Modi lauds TRAI on completing 25 years

Addressing an event on the 25th anniversary of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said in the eight years that his government has been in power, India has, through 5Rs, infused new energy in its telecom sector, lauding TRAI for playing a major role in achieving it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Through Reach, Reform, Regulate, Respond and Revolutionise, we have infused a new energy in our country's telecom sector. TRAI has played a significant role in this achievement,” PM Modi said, speaking virtually at a ceremony to mark the silver jubilee the regulatory body.

On the occasion, PM Modi also expressed his full support for the 5G technology, which, he said, would positively change how the country is governed.

“It will also bring a positive change in ease of business, ease of living. All sectors, including agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics. This technology will make things easy, and also generate employment opportunities,” the prime minister remarked.

“In the 21st century, connectivity will also determine the pace at which India progresses. It is, therefore, essential to modernise connectivity at all levels,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi, who also released a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion, also said to ensure mobile phones are available to poor families as well, his government laid emphasis on manufacturing mobile phones domestically.

“As a result, we now have more than 200 mobile manufacturing units, up from just two earlier,” he also said.

About TRAI:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regulates the telecommunications sector in India. It was set up by the Government of India under section 3 of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997. TRAI functions under the Department of Telecommunications of the Union government's Ministry of telecommunications.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail