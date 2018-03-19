INLD alleges scam, seeks CBI probe into purchase of medicines in Haryana

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) alleged on Sunday that at least in five districts, Haryana’s health department purchased medicines and other items on highly inflated rates, in what the main opposition party said was a “multi-crore scam involving some bogus companies”.

“We have documentary evidence in the form of information gathered under the RTI Act, that reveals how implements, medicines, cotton rolls, facemasks, pregnancy strips, hand sanitizers were bought in bulk on inflated rates in Rewari, Hisar, Fatehabad, Rohtak and Jind,” Dushyant Chautala, INLD’s Hisar MP said in a press conference here.

“The firms, shown in the RTI stamped papers, from which the medicines or equipment were purchased, do not exist. One company from which medicines were purchased is registered to sell daily-need items, while in another case, the address of the firm turned out to be that of a dhobi shop,” Chautala said, setting Tuesday as the deadline for Haryana government to order an inquiry.

The MP said he has also sought an appointment from the CBI director to whom he will hand over all the documents.

Citing examples of how items were purchased at highly inflated rates, he said, “In Jind, a pregnancy strip was purchased at the rate of Rs 28 against government’s tender rate of Rs 2.80.” He said the purchases were made under National Health Mission and Mukhya Mantri Muft Ilaaj Yojana.

He alleged that the ‘scam’ of these five districts was pegged at Rs 125 crore. He said: “According to our estimates, the overall scam is over ₹300 crore. That’s why we are demanding a CBI probe.”

Chautala said the authorities were reluctant to furnish information and it was only after the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana high court that the health authorities of five districts reluctantly gave the documents.

“Rewari was a classic case of denial of information. They gave over 5,000 pages of information. All the papers were photo copies of electricity bills of hospitals. But one page was related to the purchase of medicines. This page turned out to be the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Stating that norms were violated in the purchases made at the district level by the concerned officials over the past three years, Chautala said the INLD gathered information in the past one year through RTI.