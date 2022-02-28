In Madhya Pradesh, Dalit RTI activist thrashed, forced to drink urine, say police

A 33-year-old Dalit activist was allegedly assaulted and forced to drink urine from a shoe by village panchayat officials for filing a Right To Information (RTI) application to expose alleged corrupt practices, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, police said on Monday.

Of the seven people booked in the case, two have been arrested and a search is underway for the remaining accused, they added.

While the incident took place on February 23, it came to light only on Monday when the victim, Shashikant Jatav, a resident of Barhi village, was referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for treatment.

According to a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) local leader, Satyaprakashi Parsediya, the activist had filed an RTI request, seeking information pertaining to the development work in Barhi village panchayat, under Panihar police station area, as he was suspecting huge corruption.

“Upset over this, sarpanch Asha Kaurav’s husband, Sanjay Kaurav, summoned the activist to the panchayat office on February 23. The activist was first locked up inside a room and then beaten up by panchayat officials. He was also forced to drink urine from a shoe. The accused also sexually harassed his wife,” Parsediya alleged.

The victim was rushed to Jayarogya Hospital and Medical College in the district, from where he was referred to AIIMS in Delhi.

Seven people, including the sarpanch’s husband Sanjay and secretary Vivek Sharma, have been booked under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 342 (wrongful confinement), 147 (rioting), 353 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 294 (using obscene language) of Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said.

As several BSP leaders staged a protest against the alleged assault, district party president Ramveer Kushwaha accused police of not booking the accused under relevant sections.

“We are investigating the matter and will add more sections, if needed, after the probe report,” Sanghi said.

Police said villagers claimed that the activist used to threaten them with RTI applications and was also facing many criminal cases. “We are investigating this too,” the SP said.

