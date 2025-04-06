Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

INS Trikand provides medical aid to injured Pak national onboard fishing vessel in Arabian Sea

PTI |
Apr 06, 2025 04:52 PM IST

INS Trikand provides medical aid to injured Pak national onboard fishing vessel in Arabian Sea

New Delhi, Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Trikand altered its course to reach a fishing vessel in the Central Arabian Sea and provided urgent medical assistance to a critically injured Pakistani crew member onboard it, off the coast of Oman, officials said on Sunday.

INS Trikand provides medical aid to injured Pak national onboard fishing vessel in Arabian Sea
INS Trikand provides medical aid to injured Pak national onboard fishing vessel in Arabian Sea

INS Trikand on Friday morning intercepted a distress call from an Iranian dhow Al Omeedi, a Navy spokesperson said.

Upon further investigation, it was found that a crew member of the dhow had sustained "severe injuries to his fingers while working on the engine" and was in critical condition, and that he had been transferred to another dhow named FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia, which was en route to Iran, the officials said.

The person had suffered severe injuries involving multiple fractures and blood loss, they said.

"Trikand immediately altered her course to provide medical assistance to the injured crew member," the spokesperson said.

"The crew of FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia consisted 11 Pakistani nine Baloch and two Sindhi and five Iranian personnel. "The injured individual, a Pakistani national, had suffered multiple fractures and severe hand injuries, resulting in heavy blood loss," he said.

The frigate, operating in the Central Arabian Sea, provided the urgent critical medical assistance to the Pakistani crew of the fishing vessel operating approximately 350 nautical miles east of the Oman coast, the Indian Navy official said.

The medical officer of INS Trikand, along with a team comprising MARCOS and the ship's boarding team, boarded the FV to administer aid. After providing local anaesthesia, the ship's medical team performed suturing and splinting on the injured fingers, the officials said.

The surgical procedure which lasted for over three hours, was successfully completed, and bleeding was controlled in time, thereby preventing potential permanent loss of the injured fingers due to gangrene, they added.

Additionally, medical supplies, including antibiotics, were provided to the FV to ensure the crew's well-being until they reached Iran. The entire crew expressed their deep gratitude to the Indian Navy for the timely assistance in saving their crewmate's life, the officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / INS Trikand provides medical aid to injured Pak national onboard fishing vessel in Arabian Sea
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On