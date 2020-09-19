e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Insolvency and bankruptcy code bill gets Rajya Sabha nod: All you need to know

Insolvency and bankruptcy code bill gets Rajya Sabha nod: All you need to know

The bill will replace an ordinance promulgated in this regard in June. It was supported by most opposition members as they expressed hope saying it would help achieve an early revival of the economy.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 14:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.(PTI)
         

The Rajya Sabha on Saturday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, (this is the full name) by the voice vote. Speaking in Parliament after moving the motion, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, the intention of the insolvency and bankruptcy code is to keep companies a “going concern” and not liquidate them.

The bill will replace an ordinance promulgated in this regard in June. It was supported by most opposition members as they expressed hope saying it would help achieve an early revival of the economy.

Here is what you need to know about the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill:

* The bill was moved with an aim to give immunity to stressed companies during the Covid-19 period as the businesses and livelihoods have been severely hit by the pandemic.

* The bill prohibits any insolvency proceedings for defaults arising during the six months from March 25, 2020. The central government may extend this period for one year.

* To prevent business being pushed into insolvency, the government suspended certain sections including the corporate insolvency resolution process, (CIRP) of the insolvency and bankruptcy code.

* Speaking in favour of the bill, Praful Patel of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said there is nothing in the bill to object to. However, he also called for relief in the form of interest subvention for tourism, transport and airline sectors as they are also reeling under financial stress.

* The Janata Dal (United) leader Ram Chandra Prasad Singh called the bill progressive and said that it will help revive the economy.

tags
top news
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
CBI names Christian Michel James, others in supplementary charge sheet
CBI names Christian Michel James, others in supplementary charge sheet
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
Downward trend in Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate in last few days: Jain
Downward trend in Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate in last few days: Jain
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In