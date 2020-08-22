Inspection of centres in Odisha run by alleged British-origin paedophile ordered

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 21:56 IST

Three days after the 68-year-old England-born Indian owner of an orphanage and children shelter home in Jharsuguda district of Odisha was arrested over allegations of paedophilia, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights asked Odisha government to furnish detailed report on the matter by the end of August this year.

Taking cognizance of the matter under section 13 (1) (j) of the CPCR Act 2005, the NCPCR asked the Odisha chief secretary to issue directions to district level officials and women and child development departments for inspection of each and every home, institution, hostel, school and day care centre run by John Patrick Bridge, who ran a child shelter home called Faith Outreach in the Cox Colony area of Jharsuguda town.

The Commission also asked the Odisha government to find out the number and types of child care institutions run by Faith Outreach and whether the NGO was registered under JJ Act 2015. It also asked whether inspection committees were formed as per JJ Act and sought the latest report in respect of the homes run by Faith Outreach.

On August 19, Odisha police had arrested 68-year-old Bridge following a complaint by a tribal boy about the latter sexually abusing him.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that when he had gone with Bridge to his native place in Rayagada district for Christmas in 2015, then the latter had sexually abused him inside an SUV. The boy, who has now become a major, alleged that he was sodomised by Bridge but could not reveal it due to shame and fear.

After a complaint was lodged at Jharsuguda police station under section 341 of the IPC (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 10 POCSO Act (aggravated sexual assault ) and section 3(i) (r), 2 (va) of SC/ST (POA) Act, Bridge was arrested.

Bridge arrived in India some 25 years ago on an evangelical mission and started Faith Outreach in Jharsuguda to provide education to the tribal students. As per the description on the website of his organisation, he decided to dedicate his life for the poor when he saw the poverty in the western tribal belt of Odisha. He later married a Tamilian girl named Delphine alias Dell and took Indian citizenship in 1992. In the Faith Outreach facility at Jharsuguda town, he ran two schools, a baby care center, which provided a home and care for abandoned babies as well as a children’s home that provided clothing, education, medical care and daily food to over 400 poor children. The organisation also has a training centre that prepares volunteers to work as social workers in the local communities.

The shelter homes and schools run by Bridge have been sealed after his arrest.