‘Intensify contact tracing in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj’: Yogi Adityanath

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:58 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said contact tracing played an important role in checking the spread of Covid-19 and the same should be intensified further in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar and Prayagraj.

Reviewing the Unlock-4 situation at a high level meeting at his Lok Bhavan office, the CM also said contract tracing work should be done in a well organised manner.

“Contact tracing has an important role in controlling the spread of Covid-19 infection. This work should be conducted in a systematic and effective manner. In Lucknow, Prayagraj and Kanpur, contact tracing should be increased,” a statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Underscoring that they are working on a strategy, the CM said the government was committed to protecting the people from Covid-19 and providing better facilities for their medical treatment.

The chief minister said people should be made aware of measures for protection from Covid-19. He directed officials to consistently increase the number of beds in L-2 (level 2) and L-3 (level 3) Covid hospitals.

The work to increase manpower in Covid hospitals should be expedited by imparting training to doctors and paramedical staff, he said. He also said arrangements for providing PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, gloves, masks and sanitisers should be made to ensure protection of medical staff from Covid-19.

Yogi said the chief minister’s helpline should be used to get information about the condition of health of the patients under home isolation.