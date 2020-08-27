Inter-state bus service resumes in Chhattisgarh, guidelines issued

india

Chhattisgarh government resumed inter-state public transport, along with vehicles covered under All India Tourist permit, in the state from Thursday. The guidelines for the movement of buses have been issued by the Chhattisgarh transport department which states that buses will only stop at places which have been decided by the department.

The order in this regard was released by the transport commissioner on Wednesday. The official said that bus operators have been instructed to keep a record of the route. No e-pass is required for the journey but the contact details of every passenger should be maintained so that it can be presented before the district administration for any contact tracing.

During the entire duration of the journey, the passengers, bus staff and drivers will have to cover their faces. Other than that, while boarding or de-boarding the bus, physical and social distancing norms will need to be followed.

“Buses should be sanitized with sodium hypochlorite... During the travel, every norm mentioned by the government should be followed. Cigarette, paan, gutka, tobacco consumption is restricted in the driver’s cabin and if there is no driver cabin, then it will be created by plastic,” the state government said in the release.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh reported 1,209 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities on Wednesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 tally in the state to 24,386. Covid-19 death toll stands at 229 in the state. As many as 413 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery from the viral infection. Raipur, the worst-hit district, reported 514 new patients, taking the case tally in the district to 8,632.

The district has witnessed 121 deaths so far.

Other districts where new patients were detected included Durg (112), Raigarh (70), Rajnandgaon (47), Mahasamund (36), Bijapur (28), Bilaspur (24), Bastar (23), Narayanpur (21), Bemetara (20), Surguja (20), Dhamtari (18), Kanker (14), Balod (13) and Balodabazar (13).

Twelve cases each were reported from Janjgir-Champa and Mungeli districts, 11 from Surajpur, nine from Kabirdham, seven each from Kondgaon and Sukma districts, six from Dantewada, three from Balrampur while one case each came from Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and Jashpur districts.