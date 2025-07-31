Involvement of communities led increase in forest, tree cover: Govt

Active involvement of communities and local stakeholders in the management and restoration of forest resources has led to a positive trend of the increase in forest and tree cover over the past decade, minister of state for environment Kirti Vardhan Singh told Rajya Sabha on Thursday, citing the India State of Forest Report 2023. The India State of Forest Report (ISFR) in 2023 said there has been an increase in forest and tree cover over the past decade. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Singh said the National Forest Policy, 1988, emphasises the importance of closely associating the tribal communities in the protection, regeneration, and development of forests. He said the policy seeks to provide gainful employment to people living in and around the forests, while safeguarding their customary rights and interests.

Singh said the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition Of Forest Rights) Act recognises the rights of the forest-dwelling tribal communities and other traditional forest dwellers to forest resources on which these communities are dependent for livelihood, habitation, and other socio-cultural needs.

He was responding to YSR Congress Party lawmaker Golla Baburao’s questions on forest rights to tribals and forest degradation, etc.

HT on July 6 reported that the tribal affairs ministry has asked for scientific evidence from the environment ministry to substantiate claims that granting forest rights to tribal communities causes forest degradation. It escalated a tussle over a landmark 2006 legislation that recognises traditional forest rights of tribal communities in protected areas.

The environment ministry has said the government remains committed to tribal welfare and active involvement in forest management through traditional knowledge while enhancing livelihood opportunities.