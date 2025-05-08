New Delhi, After nearly a month-long deployment in the south-west Indian Ocean Region, IOS SAGAR on Thursday returned home, with the Navy saying it marks a "new chapter" in maritime cooperation and underscores India's commitment to safeguarding collective maritime interests. IOS SAGAR returns home after month-long deployment in south-west Indian Ocean Region

The Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR had set sail from the shores of the key naval base in Karnataka's Karwar on April 5, carrying crew members from India and nine other countries. It was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

It was deployed under an initiative towards continued cooperation with Indian Ocean Region nations in pursuance of India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions or 'MAHASAGAR'.

INS Sunayna, the Indian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel, had assumed the mantle of IOS SAGAR under this mission that seeks to reaffirm India's commitment to "building stronger ties with its maritime neighbours and working towards a safer, more inclusive and secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region ".

The Indian Navy's maiden initiative of IOS SAGAR, jointly crewed by personnel from nine IOR navies, concluded its month-long deployment in south-west IOR and returned to Kochi on May 8, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, congratulated the crew of India and the friendly foreign countries during the grand reception ceremony held at the Naval Base, Kochi.

"The successful completion of the deployment marks a new chapter in maritime cooperation and underscores India's commitment to safeguarding collective maritime interests, capacity building and enduring partnership with the IOR nations," the spokesperson said.

During the deployment, the ship undertook port calls at Dar-es-Salaam, Nacala, Port Louis, Port Victoria and Male.

The key highlights of the mission included joint naval exercises, professional and cultural exchanges and joint EEZ surveillance of Tanzania, Mozambique, Mauritius and Seychelles, he said.

Strengthening regional maritime cooperation between India and African nations, the ship participated in Africa India Key Maritime Exercise 2025 alongside INS Chennai and INS Kesari, which was jointly hosted by India and Tanzania from April 13-18.

The exercise provided an opportunity for the crew of IOS Sagar to participate in the joint harbour phase and interact with the participating navies.

It was a unique experience for the 44 international crew members of the nine partner nations Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Silanka and Tanzania, who jointly manned the ship alongside Indian Navy crew, truly signifying the motto of 'One Ocean One Mission'.

The total crew size is nearly 120 and the training held before the mission deployment had fostered bonds of friendship and camaraderie among the personnel from different countries.

The ship INS Sunayana was commissioned in October 2013 and has a displacement tonnage of nearly 2,500 tonnes, another senior official told PTI here.

IOS SAGAR also emphasises India's role as a "preferred security partner" and the "first responder" in the IOR.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.