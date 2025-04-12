Menu Explore
IPL betting racket busted, nine held over CSK-KKR game

PTI |
Apr 12, 2025 10:18 PM IST

Police are investigating alleged links to larger IPL bookies and the network facilitating betting.

Nine individuals have been arrested for allegedly betting on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL cricket match, police said on Saturday.

The police recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.46 lakh cash, smartphones, ATM cards, betting-related papers(PTI)
The police recovered 1.46 lakh cash, smartphones, ATM cards, betting-related papers(PTI)

Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said, “Acting on a tip-off, Civil Lines Police raided a house located near the Police Training College on Friday evening and arrested nine people from the spot.”

Those arrested have been identified as Sushil alias Surendra, Hemant Kumar, Abhinav, Kaushal Kapoor, Vipul Juaal, Manoj Arora, Dharmendra Kumar, Rohit Gupta, and Mohammad Shahzade.

The police recovered 1.46 lakh cash, smartphones, ATM cards, betting-related papers, along with one pistol 45 bore, six cartridges, one 32 bore revolver with six cartridges, 07 live cartridges of 315 bore and 09 live cartridges of 45 bore in the raid, they said.

Police are investigating alleged links to larger IPL bookies and the network facilitating betting. SP (City) Singh added that police will "expand the scope of investigation in this direction and efforts will be made to arrest other members of the betting racket."

