Passenger orders omelette on Rajdhani Express, finds cockroach in it

A passenger travelling on a Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train said he found a cockroach in the meal served to him. The angry passenger took to Twitter to complain, sharing photos of the meal he received, tagging the railway ministry, minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Piyush Goyal and other authorities. The incident happened last week, the passenger wrote in the post, when he had ordered an omelette from the train's pantry for their toddler.

“16dec2022, We travel from Delhi by (22222). In morning, we ordered extra omlate for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibilities, (sic)” he tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, Railway Seva – an online grievances portal of the Indian Railways – took immediate note of the incident, saying “Inconvenience regretted”. As per reports, the cook concerned has been suspended with immediate effect over negligence.

Notably, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has received more than 5,000 food-related complaints in trains between April and October this year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha during the winter session, news agency PTI reported. "It is the continuous endeavour of Indian Railways to provide good quality and hygienic food to passengers as per norms and standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)," the minister said.

He also informed that the Railways has begun the 'Optional Catering Service' in premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Gatiman, Tejas and Vande Bharat since September 2019, so that passengers can opt out of the pre-paid catering facilities, if they want, at the time of booking tickets.

(With agency inputs)