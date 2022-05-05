Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Is Rahul Gandhi visiting nightclub responsible for this? Sena's editorial slams BJP

"Do no political leaders make a private visit to any other country? Do they never visit the nightclub of the five-star hotel there?" the editorial  of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said. 
Video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi partying at a nightclub in Nepal has gone viral. 
Published on May 05, 2022
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

In a strong editorial on mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena on Thursday criticised how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to a nightclub in Nepal's Kathmandu has become an issue of a political slugfest. The country is reeling under a scarcity of coal and electricity, the editorial said, questioning, "Is Rahul Gandhi's nightclub visit responsible for all this?" The controversy is not unexpected though, the editorial said, given that BJP can do politics with anything 'from hijab to loudspeaker', the editorial added.

"The BJP is raising questions like whether Rahul Gandhi has no concern for the situation in Rajasthan where his party is in the government. Jodhpur is part of the country. The prime minister too was on a foreign tour during theJodhpur riot. He has not spoken about the situation but he is commenting on the Russia-Ukraine war," it said.

Nepali singer posts photo with Rahul Gandhi, says ‘such humble, simple person’

"The way PM Modi is not responsible for the clashes in Kashmir on Eid, Rahul Gandhi is not responsible for Jodhpur riot," it said.

"His party will deliberate whether Rahul Gandhi is serious or not about politics. But whether the Modi government is serious or not about the problems of the country should be discussed now," it added.

"Do no political leaders make a private visit to any other country? Do they never visit the nightclub of the five-star hotel there?" the editorial said.

A video of Rahul Gandhi partying at a nightclub in Kathmandu went viral after BJP leaders posted it. The Congress clarified that Rahul Gandhi went to Nepal to attend a friend's wedding.

