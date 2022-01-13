Is testing only symptomatic people for Covid right strategy? What experts say

The latest guideline of the Indian Council of Medical Research that only those who have symptoms of Covid-19 should get tested has got experts divided. IIT mathematician Manindra Agrawal said it is a correct approach as the wave is going to have a very large number of cases with "nearly all of them mild". It is better to focus resources towards those who need treatment instead of testing a very large number of people, Prof Manindra Agrawal tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Some have argued that if we do not detect and isolate asymptomatic cases, they may infect a person with comorbidity causing serious illness. This is partly true. However, one needs to keep in mind that we were only detecting 1 out of 33 cases in India even with the previous strategy. So isolating some asymptomatic cases is not going to make any material difference in how the pandemic spreads or in protecting people with comorbidities," Prof Agrawal said.

Some doctors are of the opinion that the transmission chain will not be broken if asymptomatic patients are not tested and isolated. "If you just presume that you are COVID positive without any test, you would not take isolation measures as strictly as you would have taken, if you had the confirmed report. Therefore, it is important that you get yourself tested and then go through strict isolation measures so that we can break the transmission chain," Dr Arvind Kumar, senior surgeon, Medanta hospital, told ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If anybody has an impression that it is like common flu, then we need to convince them otherwise, we are going to face serious problems because if a massive number of people get infections at the same time, we might be facing a situation like last year. It is best avoided," Dr Kumar said.

According to the new testing guideline people who have cough, fever, sore throat, loss of taste or smell and breathlessness should be tested. Asymptomatic people, unless identified as high-risk, do not need to be tested, the ICMR has said. Apart from asymptomatic individuals, patients out of home isolation, discharged from Covid-19 facilities and those undertaking interstate domestic travel need not be tested.

The testing number has come down, as a result of the new guideline, but case positivity rates in states have gone up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}