ISRO scientist to cab fleet worth 2 crore: Tamil Nadu man’s extraordinary journey

A cab ride for Ramabhadran Sundaram, Director of Alumni Impact at Teach for India, turned into an inspirational moment after he learnt that his driver was a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and has now built a successful ₹2 crore cab service business. Uthaya Kumar.(LinkedIn)

Sundaram, who detailed the encounter in a LinkedIn post, wrote that his driver, Uthaya Kumar, hailed from a small town in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district. He had completed his MPhil and PhD in statistics before joining the prestigious space agency.

In his post, Sundaram wrote that Kumar's work at ISRO involved minimising bubbles in liquid fuel to keep its density in check.

He added that Kumar worked at ISRO for 7 years and subsequently as an assistant professor at an engineering college before finding his calling in entrepreneurship.

Sundaram said that Kumar, in 2017, with financial help from a few friends, started his own cab service business, S T Cabs – named after his parents, Sukumaran and Thulasi.

‘Fleet of 37 cars’



Today, the former ISRO employee, along with his brother, manages a fleet of 37 cars and garners an annual revenue of up to 2 crore.

He added that upon starting his business, Kumar got an opportunity to transport employees in IT/ITES companies, which helped him grow to three pick-ups and drop-offs every day – at ₹2,500 per trip. Kumar is now testing Uber and exploring opportunities for his business in the film industry.

“He doesn't pay his drivers a salary, instead, it's a 70-30 revenue-sharing partnership. So much so that some of his drivers have taken ownership of growing the fleet by adding new cars (that would be a 30-70 split),” Sundaram wrote on LinkedIn.

Sundaram said that starting this business was not easy for the former ISRO employee during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Uthaya had to wear hazmat suits and drive to Orissa and Kolkata to drop people there just to survive the lockdown's impact on his new business,” he wrote.

The director of Alumni Impact at Teach for India wrote that his ride and Kumar's journey changed his relationship with cab drivers and pointed out that many such unheard stories are waiting to inspire people.