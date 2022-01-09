Home / India News / I-T dept recovers 8 crore, 3 kg gold in raids on MP businessman
india news

I-T dept recovers 8 crore, 3 kg gold in raids on MP businessman

The income tax department announced a cash reward of 10,000 for anyone providing information about the assets of businessman Shankar Rai and his brothers.
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore was found in a bag which was hidden in a container of water. I-T officers had to dry it by using iron and hair dryer before counting it, an official said. (Representational Image/ANI)
1 crore was found in a bag which was hidden in a container of water. I-T officers had to dry it by using iron and hair dryer before counting it, an official said. (Representational Image/ANI)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAnupam Pateriya

BHOPAL/DAMOH: The income tax (I-T) department seized 8 crore and three kg gold besides documents of property in raids which started early on Thursday and lasted till Friday night at the premises of businessman Shankar Rai and his brothers in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, said an official.

Income Tax (Investigation) Jabalpur circle, joint commissioner Munmun Sharma said, “During the searches so far, 8 crore in cash has been recovered. Out of this, 1 crore was found in a bag which was hidden in a container of water. The department officers had to dry it by using iron and hair dryer before counting it,” said the officer.

The officer said the documents found during the searches showed that Rai got the contract for liquor shops and was running luxury buses in the name of his employees.

Sharma said the income tax department announced a cash reward of 10,000 for anyone providing information about the assets of Shankar Rai and his brothers.

Officials said around 200 personnel, including income tax department employees and policemen from Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior, conducted searches at various premises of the businessman and his brothers Kamal Rai, Raju Rai and Sanjay Rai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out