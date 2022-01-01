I-T raids at 14 places in Mumbai linked to Samajwadi Party MLC from Uttar Pradesh

The Income Tax department has been conducting searches at around 14 places, including commercial, residential and office premises, in Mumbai related to Samajwadi Party MLC from Uttar Pradesh, Pushparaj Jain and his family members.

A senior I-T officer confirmed the development and said that the searches were also being conducted at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The officer added that the action was being taken on the basis of specific inputs, but refused to divulge further details.

Jain and his family members are into perfume business.

A team comprising five to six officers of the I-T department raided an office situated in Vile Parle on Friday morning related to the Jain family. A total of eight commercial and six residential places in Malad, Goregaon, Kanjurmarg and Vile Parle in Mumbai were being searched, the officer said.

Apart from that the agency also scrutinised four bank accounts in the name of Jain and his family members in government banks at Borivali branch. They have collected several documents which are being verified, added the IT official.

Another team comprising four to five officials visited a residential complex situated at Link Road at Chincholi area in Malad (West), also related to Jains. Officers said the department had learnt that several companies were registered at the Chincholi address. The team left in an hour from the flat after taking a few details, said the I-T official, adding that statements of some senior employees were being recorded to verify certain facts.

Pushpraj Jain is a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from UP and affiliated to the Samajwadi Party. He had launched the ‘Samajwadi Ittra’ or perfume last month in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav, ahead of the 2022 UP assembly elections.

The latest raids come days after I-T sleuths arrested perfume trader Peeyush Jain following purported massive seizure of cash, gold and a huge quantity of sandalwood oil.

