I-T raids, cash seizures take centrestage as SP, BJP trade barbs

Lucknow/Kanpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party on Tuesday sparred over the issue of income tax raids in Uttar Pradesh, first on SP leaders and later on the premises of Kannauj-based businessman Piyush Jain, from where a substantial amount of cash was unearthed.

Addressing different events in UP, where assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took potshots at the SP over the issue. Former chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, however, said Jain was linked to the BJP itself.

Speaking in Kanpur after inaugurating the metro rail project and a pipeline project, Prime Minister Modi said without naming anyone, “Boxes filled with currency notes have tumbled out; I was thinking they will say that this was also done by us,” he said.

“Before 2017, the perfume of corruption that they had sprinkled all over UP is there for everyone to see,” he said. Now, the opposition was sitting with its mouth shut, he said. “They are not coming forward to take credit for the mountain of currency notes seen by the entire country. This is their achievement and their reality,” he said.

“The earlier governments in UP promoted the growth of the tree of mafiawaad so much that all the industries and businesses were destroyed in its shade. Now, Yogiji’s government has brought back the rule of law and order. That’s why investment is also increasing in UP and criminals are going to jail after getting their bail canceled,” he said.

Home minister Shah mounted an attack on SP while he was addressing a party rally in Hardoi. “The SP’s ABCD went thus: A meant ‘apraadh aur aatank’ (crime and terror), B meant ‘bhai-bhatijawad’ (nepotism), C meant corruption and D meant ‘danga’ (riots). But the BJP has now changed all that,” Shah said.

“I-T raids had started giving stomach ache to bhai (brother) Akhilesh who questioned the exercise and described them as a result of ‘rajnitik dwesh’ (political bitterness). But today, he is lost for words as ₹250 crore cash has been recovered from the person who made ‘Samajwadi itra’ (Samajwadi perfume). Has anyone seen as much cash in their lifetime? Tell me, whose money, was it? It’s the money of UP’s poor that has been unearthed from this perfumer,” said Shah.

Shah also spoke of how Ayodhya temple became a reality under the BJP. He also spoke of how “SP, BSP and Congress tried to stall temple construction.”

Shah’s prolonged reference to the cash recovery from the Kannauj perfumer came shortly after Akhilesh denied his party’s relationship with Piyush Jain. Yadav’s comments came during his party’s ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ in Unnao.

“They are now wrongly claiming the businessman’s link with us. If the tax agency reveals details, his connection with several BJP people will surface. I am thankful to the media that even those who were earlier linking the businessman to us, had by afternoon, (of the raids) corrected themselves. The raids weren’t intended at Piyush Jain, but at Pushpraj Jain. Due to some confusion, the BJP perhaps ended up getting their own businessman raided,” said Akhilesh.

Pushpraj (Pampi Jain), whom Akhilesh referred to, is an SP MLC who lives in the same Chipatta locality of Kannauj as Piyush Jain. Pushpraj has denied BJp claims that he had launched the Samajwadi perfume in November with the help of Piyush.

In 80 hours of searches at four houses of Jain, a team of officials found 23 kg of gold, ₹17 crore cash and 600 kg illegally procured sandalwood stored in one of the houses in Kannauj, the directorate of GST intelligence (DGGI) had said in a statement on Monday.

The sandalwood was worth ₹6 crore. Jain had been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. These recoveries were apart from ₹196 crore -- ₹177 crore in Kanpur and ₹19 crore in Kannauj -- recovered from Piyush Jain’s premises during another raid.

Before the raids at Jain’s premises, I-T teams had carried out raids on some leaders of the Samajwadi Party, including party’s national spokesman Rajiv Rai.