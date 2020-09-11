e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / J-K Lt Guv launches Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System

J-K Lt Guv launches Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System

Speaking at a press conference here, Sinha said, ‘We have taken an important step. We are starting public grievance redressal called JK i-grams (Jammu & Kashmir integrated grievance redress & monitoring system) in Srinagar, Jammu & Reasi on a pilot basis. It will be in place in every village before October 2.”

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:35 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
“Jammu and Kashmir will be the first Union Territory (UT) to be linked with Centre’s CPgram,” he added.
“Jammu and Kashmir will be the first Union Territory (UT) to be linked with Centre’s CPgram,” he added. (PTI Photo)
         

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced the start of public grievance redressal called JK i-grams (Jammu and Kashmir integrated grievance redress and monitoring system) in Srinagar, Jammu and Reasi on a pilot basis.

Speaking at a press conference here, Sinha said, ‘We have taken an important step. We are starting public grievance redressal called JK i-grams (Jammu & Kashmir integrated grievance redress & monitoring system) in Srinagar, Jammu & Reasi on a pilot basis. It will be in place in every village before October 2.”

“Jammu and Kashmir will be the first Union Territory (UT) to be linked with Centre’s CPgram,” he added.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
I will come on your show and take Covid vaccine: Ivanka Trump accepts TV host’s challenge
I will come on your show and take Covid vaccine: Ivanka Trump accepts TV host’s challenge
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Covid vaccine trial stopped after volunteer shows neurological symptoms: AstraZeneca
Covid vaccine trial stopped after volunteer shows neurological symptoms: AstraZeneca
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In