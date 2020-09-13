e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / J-K’s Covid-19 recovery rate plunges further after 1,686 new cases

J-K’s Covid-19 recovery rate plunges further after 1,686 new cases

There has been a consistent decrease in the rate of recovered patients from a high of 77.3% on September 2 to the current rate of 66%.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 19:32 IST
Ashiq Hussain
Ashiq Hussain
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a driver for Covid-19 test, outside a bus terminal in Srinagar.
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a driver for Covid-19 test, outside a bus terminal in Srinagar.(PTI)
         

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 14 deaths and a spike of 1,686 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the tally to 54,096.

The union territory has been recording more than 1,500 fresh Covid-19 cases on a daily basis for the past five days with the highest single day spike of 1,698 cases on Saturday. On Friday, the total cases crossed the 50,000 mark more than six months after first cases were reported on March 9.

As many as 875 people tested positive in Jammu division, including 79 travellers, while 811 cases were reported from Kashmir, of which 37 were travellers. This month, Jammu has often witnessed more daily infections than Kashmir which in the last five months has contributed the major percentage of cases in the union territory.

Some 452 more people have been cured and discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 35,737 which accounts for a recovery rate of 66%. There has been a consistent decrease in the rate of recovered patients from a high of 77.3% on September 2.

Active cases have steadily increased to 17,481 on Sunday from 7,980 on August 31. A total of 12.31 lakh tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

A government spokesperson said 146 people were discharged in Jammu division and 306 in Kashmir. A total of 27,798 people have been cured in Kashmir and 7,939 in Jammu division.

The spokesperson said 14 more people succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday - eight in Jammu division and six in Kashmir. The death toll has now gone up to 878 out of which 727 were in Kashmir and 151 in Jammu.

In Jammu division, the highest jump of fresh cases was witnessed in Jammu district with 405 cases while 94 people tested positive in Doda district. In Kashmir, the highest number of fresh cases was recorded in Srinagar where 185 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 158.

Srinagar is the worst affected district in the pandemic with a tally of 11,678 including 251 deaths. Jammu district has recorded 8,352 cases and 88 deaths. Jammu district has the highest active cases at 5,570 as against 1,959 in Srinagar.

Till date, 5.23 lakh people have been put under observation. A total of 41,945 are in home quarantine, 17,481 in isolation and 54,279 under home surveillance. Besides these, 4.08 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
Indians must now get their priorities right | Opinion
Indians must now get their priorities right | Opinion
‘I’ll get that one ball which gets him out’: WI pacer on Virat Kohli
‘I’ll get that one ball which gets him out’: WI pacer on Virat Kohli
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In