Jab certificates in poll-bound states not to have PM’s photo

The Union health ministry has made changes in the CoWIN system to remove the picture of Prime minister Narendra Modi from Covid-19 vaccination certificates in states where elections are to be held soon, according to people familiar with the development.

“The changes have already been deployed in the CoWIN platform; necessary filters have been used as part of which the name and picture of the prime minister has been removed in states that are poll bound as model code of conduct has kicked-in in these states,” said a senior central government official aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity..

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Currently, the Prime Minister’s name and picture are printed on digital as well as hard copies of the vaccination certificate. With the announcement of the schedule, the model code of conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force, and as a result no content that seems to be promoting a particular party can be seen on the certificate.

In March 2021, the health ministry had taken a similar initiative during the polls held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry as suggested by the Election Commission, following complaints raised by some political parties.

Meanwhile, India will start administering the precautionary third dose to its high-risk population — healthcare and frontline workers, and people 60 and above with co-morbidities, from Monday. “Indian government is ensuring the security of health army that ensures the health security of the country.... Appointments are already available for them on CoWIN. From tomorrow the process of administering dose will commence,” tweeted Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

