Jabs for kids below 12 is likely only at govt centres

Covid-19 vaccination for children under 12 is likely to be made available at government-run vaccination centres, people familiar with the development said, adding that the immunisation of this age group will be under closer scrutiny given the young age.

India’s drugs regulator has approved the use of two coronavirus vaccines – Corbevax and Covaxin – in children under the age of 12 but the government is yet to expand the coronavirus vaccination drive to this age group.

“There is no decision on this (expanding vaccination in children under 12) yet; however, if it goes below 12 then it will most likely be government-controlled as it is very young children we are talking about; we have to be doubly careful with the process,” said a senior government functionary aware of the matter, asking not to be named.

Currently, the government is administering vaccines to children aged 12 and above under the national Covid immunisation programme.

Bharat Biotech’s inactivated whole virion vaccine that was developed in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research, is being administered in children aged 15-18 years, and Biological E’s recombinant protein subunit vaccine that was developed in collaboration with the Texas Children’s Hospital and the Baylor College, in children aged 12 -15 years under the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

Serum Institute of India’s Covid vaccine, Covovax, was also recently allowed for emergency use in children aged 12 and above but is available only at the private vaccination centres.

The government’s technical panel on immunisation is currently deliberating over whether to open it for young children as evidence shows they tend to get mild disease.

“The technical experts are on the job, and are going through the available evidence. However, the decision to expand it to lower age groups will be based on scientific recommendations only as has been the practice in all the immunisation related decisions so far during this pandemic and otherwise also,” added the official.

In April, this year, the national drugs regulator also granted emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for use in children aged 5-12 years, along with Covaxin for children aged 6-12.

Among other vaccines, the US-made Pfizer jab is currently being administered among children aged 5 years and above in the US. The company, however, is also testing their vaccine in younger children, and is expecting results soon.

US’ centre for disease control recommends everyone aged 5 years and older get vaccinated to help protect against the viral disease, and a booster dose for everyone aged 12 and above. The centre also recommends children already infected with Covid-19 to take the shot.

“Emerging evidence indicates that people can get added protection by getting vaccinated after having been infected with the virus that causes Covid-19. So even if a child has had Covid-19, they should still get vaccinated,” reads CDC advisory on vaccinating children and teens.

