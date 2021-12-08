Home / India News / Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED. What's her link with conman Sukesh?
The actor was stopped from leaving Mumbai on Sunday and was asked to be present at ED office for interrogation. 
Jacqueline Fernandez reached ED office in Delhi a little before 11am on Wednesday.&nbsp;
Published on Dec 08, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its office in Delhi as the actor was summoned by the agency in connection with 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline has been summoned after the ED in its chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife actor Leena Maria Paul in the 200 crore mone laundering case mentioned Jacqueline's name.

According to the chargesheet, the Sri Lankan actor received several expensive gifts from Sukesh, funded allegedly by the ill-gotten money. Chandrashekhar revealed during the interrogation that he had gifted Jacqueline a horse worth 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth 9 lakh.

The case:

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in August registered an FIR against Chandrashekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of 200 crore. In the FIR, it was alleged that a man posed as a home ministry official promised to help them with the case of their husbands, arrested in 2019 for allegedly causing losses to the tune of over 2,000 crore to Religare Finvest Ltd. Investigations so far revealed that Chandrashekhar operated the plan sitting from Tihar jail with the aid of the jail officials, who were later suspended. 

The Controversy:

Amid the peak of the controversy, some cosy selfies of Jacqueline and SAukesh went viral on social media. Those photos were believed to be clicked between April-June this year when Chandrasekhar got interim bail. It has also been reported that when Sukesh was on interim bail, he booked a chartered flight for Jacqueline from Mumbai to Chennai.

What Jacqueline said:

The actor has been summoned by the ED in the past too. Till now, she has maintained that she has been a victim in the case. However, she has not issued any public statement regarding her ties with Sukesh.

Topics
jacqueline fernandez
