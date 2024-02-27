Jagan is banking on welfare schemes to return to power in Andhra Pradesh

As the Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh are going all out against the ruling YSR Congress party’s failures in their campaign during the upcoming assembly elections in the state, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is confident that the welfare schemes being implemented by his government for the last four and a half years would bring him back to power for a second consecutive term, leaders aware of the matter said. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets the YSR Congress Party supporters during the public meeting at Raptadu in Anantapur on Sunday. (ANI)

A slew of welfare schemes, most of them being direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes, introduced in the first year of his rule, fetched him huge mileage in the local body elections held in 2020 and 2021. Jagan hopes that these schemes would be the winning formula for his party in the coming assembly elections as well, they said.

The welfare schemes touched every section of the society – “Amma Vodi” for mothers who send their children to schools, “Rythu Bharosa” for farmers, pensions for the old-aged and disabled, “Vidya Deevena” for students in the form of fee reimbursement and YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme for women self-help groups among others.

Besides, many other welfare schemes for common people including weavers, lawyers, autorickshaw drivers, hawkers, fishermen brought them under the trusted vote bank for the YSR Congress Party. The distribution of house sites among 3 million landless poor and construction of Jagananna Colonies in the last one year also brought him tremendous goodwill among the poorer sections.

According to official figures, an amount of ₹2,54,894 crore was credited into the accounts of beneficiaries of as many as 29 various DBT schemes between June 2019 to January 2024. This is besides, ₹1,70,873 crore was spent on various non-DBT schemes, which include loans, scholarships, house sites, PDS rice, power subsidy and distribution of tabs to students.

The total benefits accrued to various sections of people during this period are to the extent of ₹425,768 crore. In all, 12,73,88,235 people (including the repeated beneficiaries like farmers, students, pensioners etc) got the benefits from these schemes, the official statement said.

“In the last five years, our government has rolled out DBT welfare schemes worth ₹2.55 lakh crore and non-DBT welfare schemes worth ₹1.70 lakh crore. I want the YSRCP cadre to visit every household and tell the beneficiaries to press two buttons on EVMs on the election day — one for MLA and another for MP. This is for their son, who pressed the button 125 times and deposited ₹2.55 lakh crore directly into their bank accounts,” Jagan had said at his massive rally “Siddham” at Raptadu in Anantapur district on February 18.

Jagan has also ensured that the benefits of some of the schemes reached the beneficiaries directly through village and ward volunteers attached to village and ward secretariats established soon after he came to power. Over 300,000 such village and ward volunteers, obviously the YSRC workers, also helped Jagan expand his party network to every nook and corner of the state.

Political analyst Telakapalli Ravi said a positive aspect of the DBT schemes introduced by Jagan was that the amounts of various schemes were directly credited into the accounts of the beneficiaries, rather than being distributed through officials or politicians. “This has eliminated middlemen and left no scope for corruption. This has fetched some positive mileage for Jagan,” he said.

A senior YSRCP leader said on condition of anonymity that the welfare schemes, including DBT and non-DBT, are benefitting around 20 million people for the YSRCP every year. “This accounts for nearly 50% of the voters. If they vote for our party, we are going to come back to power again,” he said.

Ravi, however, observed that welfare schemes alone might not bring victory to Jagan in the elections; and there are various other factors like administrative failures, lack of employment and poor infrastructure facilities in the state. “The balance between welfare and development has to be there to win the elections,” he said. The analyst pointed out that the welfare schemes had become indispensable for any political party to come to power. “Even TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, who is considered to be pro-corporate, has promised more welfare schemes,” he said.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Jagan, who was making tall claims of implementing welfare schemes, was actually fleecing the people with imposing excessive taxes, hiking the prices of electricity, fuel and essential commodities.

“If he is spending ₹10 on welfare schemes, he is looting 10 times more from the people. The CM has in fact discontinued various pro-poor schemes implemented by the previous TDP government. He stopped pensions for six lakh (600,000) elderly people. He has done away with as many as 100 schemes,” Lokesh said.

He urged the people not to believe the false propaganda spread by volunteers that TDP will discontinue all welfare schemes once in power.