Jagan meets Modi, seeks borrowing facility for Andhra

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the net borrowing ceiling of the state to facilitate the state government to borrow more during the current fiscal year 2021-22, according to an official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jagan, who had an hour-long meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Monday evening, explained the state’s financial position. He said the state had suffered heavily post bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

“While Andhra Pradesh had 58 per cent of the combined state’s population, it could get only 45 per cent of the revenue. The state’s per capita income is only ₹8,979 as against ₹15,454 of Telangana as per 2015-16 estimates. This is just an indicator of the state’s financial position,” he said in a statement.

The chief minister explained how his government was compelled to go in for borrowings to implement the welfare schemes. He said the Centre had originally fixed the net borrowing ceiling (NBC) for the financial year 2021-22 at ₹42,472 crores as per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management (FRBM) norms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Department of Expenditure of the Union ministry of finance subsequently informed us that ₹17,923.24 crores were to be adjusted against the NBC fixed for this year on account of the so-called over-borrowing of the state during earlier years of the previous government in the state,” he said.

Jagan clarified that the over-drawl was only borrowing and not a grant and the borrowing was also being serviced without any default. He requested the prime minister that the state’s NBC be restored to its original level of ₹42,472 crores.

The chief minister brought to the prime minister’s notice that the total revenue deficit of the state for 2014-15 financial year ₹22,948.76 crore and the amount released to the state was only ₹4,117.89 crore. He requested that the remaining portion of ₹18,830.87 crores be released at the earliest, to support the state during this hour of need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the CMO release, Jagan also requested Modi to approve the revised cost estimates of Polavaram major irrigation project being built on Godavari river at ₹55,657 crores at 2017-18 price level, which includes drinking water component of ₹4,000 crores and that the Centre also release the pending payments of ₹2,100 crores already incurred by the state government towards Polavaram project.

Regarding the dispute with the Telangana government over payment of dues of ₹6,284 crores to Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO), Jagan urged the Prime Minister to direct Telangana to settle these dues at the earliest.

The chief minister urged the Centre to renew the approvals of site clearances for greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram. Regarding setting up an Integrated Steel Plant in YSR Kadapa District, he said MECON, a Government of India undertaking has not yet concluded its report as to the feasibility of the integrated steel plant and urged the Prime Minister to direct the concerned officials to expedite it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Jagan called on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman and discussed the issues related to the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON