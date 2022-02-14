Jagan offers land, facilities if Telugu film industry shifts to AP

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has offered to provide facilities, including land, for the Telugu film industry to shift its base from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh over a period of time, officials familiar with the matter said.

During a meeting with a delegation of film personalities of Tollywood led by senior actor and former Union minister K Chiranjeevi on Thursday to discuss the issue of increasing cinema ticket prices, the chief minister promised that his government would provide incentives and facilities to the film industry, if it moves to Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister suggested that at least 20% of the Telugu films be made in Andhra Pradesh, which has huge potential for shootings. He said the government would provide house sites and land for establishing studios, among other facilities.

An official in the state secretariat familiar with the development said that soon after the meeting with the Tollywood representatives, Jagan suggested three cities – Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Kurnool -- for the development of infrastructure for the film industry.

“Visakhapatnam has a vast extent of beach, besides popular tourist spots like Araku valley and Bhimili, while Rajahmundry has massive Godavari river, ancient temples and is close to picturesque greenery in Konaseema. Kurnool in Rayalaseema has also beautiful spots for shooting,” the official said.

The chief minister has directed district collectors of the three districts to identify suitable lands and acquire them to create a land bank. These lands could be offered to private investors and film personalities to establish film studios and other infrastructure for the film industry.

The official said the acquired lands would be registered in the name of AP State Film and Theatre Development Corporation, which in turn would develop them for establishing studios. The corporation would call for bids for expression of interest from private parties under build, operate and transfer (BOT) method. Alternatively, the lands would also be auctioned for private individuals who come forward to establish studios.

The chief minister has asked the Telugu film industry people to focus on Visakhapatnam, which is going to be developed as the executive capital city of Andhra Pradesh. He suggested that they come out with a blueprint to establish the film industry in the port city.

He said if the film industry moves to Visakhapatnam, it would soon grow into a mega metropolitan city like Hyderabad and Chennai. “Nearly 60 per cent of the revenue to the Telugu film industry comes from Andhra Pradesh, which is the biggest market. So, the Tollywood personalities should consider making it their home,” the chief minister said.

