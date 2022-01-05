Jagan seeks Centre’s nod for new national highway

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday requested the Centre to approve a national highway from Visakhapatnam port to Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, where a new greenfield international airport is coming up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated that he had made a representation to this effect to union minister for transport and highways Nitin Gadkari during an hour-long meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. He explained the steps being taken for the preparation of a detailed project report for the national highway.

He said the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram national highway that would pass through Rushikonda and Bhimili beach corridor projects along the coast, would contribute to the development of tourism in the region, besides easing the traffic for the passengers to reach the international airport.

Jagan said the highway would also reduce the distance from Visakhapatnam to Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The chief minister also requested the Union minister to consider the state government’s earlier appeal to grant a bypass road on the eastern side of Vijayawada and said land acquisition would be completed as soon as possible. “The state government would also give exemption from State GST and royalty to reduce the cost of the project,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also requested extension of the four lane road in Bapatla as a part of construction of NH-216 of Kathipudi – Ongole Corridor as there is a possibility of traffic jams again due to educational institutions, tourists and the air base.

On Monday night, the chief minister met union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and requested him to extend support to the development of the Bhogapuram airport.

He reminded that at the time of the bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh, the Centre had promised to provide financial assistance for the development of the residuary AP in all sectors, including aviation, for a period of 10 years.

He said the new airport was being built at Bhogapuram, as there is no possibility for expanding the current airport in Visakhapatnam, which is adjacent to Eastern Naval Base. He urged the Union minister to extend support for completing the airport in the next three years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister also met union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan and sports minister Anurag Thakur before returning to Vijayawada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON