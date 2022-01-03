Jagan to call on Modi, Shah for aid

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to leave for a two-day visit to New Delhi where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, an official from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

“He has got an appointment with the prime minister at 4 pm on Monday, and is expected to meet the home minister on Tuesday,” the CMO official said on Sunday.

The official said chief minister Jagan would raise the issues related to flood relief funds and the Centre’s indifferent attitude towards the state during his visit. “He is expected to present a list of demands before them, among the others,” the official said.

Nearly a month-and-a-half since heavy rains flooded south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh, leaving a trail of destruction of properties and standing crops and claiming around 60 lives, the state government is yet to receive relief funds from the Centre despite representations made to Modi and Shah, apart from the reports submitted to the Central team which visited the flood-affected areas in the last week of November.

The four south coastal districts of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore and four Rayalaseema districts of Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa and Chittoor received an average rainfall of 11.1 cm, against the normal rainfall of 3.2 cm between November 13 and 20, according to state meteorological department.

In a single day, on November 19, the highest rainfall of 20 cm was recorded at Peddamandyam block in Chittoor district, followed by 19.3 cm in Galiveedu block of Kadapa district and 17.8 cm in Nallacheruvu block of Ananthapuram district.

In a statement made in the state assembly representation on November 26, the chief minister said as many as 44 people were declared dead, and 16 others could not be traced.

He pointed out that several highways, irrigation tanks and canals got breached and damaged at several places in Kadapa, Chittoor, Ananthapuram and Nellore districts. Somasila reservoir in Pennar basin received heavy inflows of more than 500,000 cusecs of water in 48 hours, causing inundation of low lying areas in Nellore town and Kovvur in the district.

In all, 1,990 villages in 119 mandals across four districts were affected by the floods, of which 211 villages were completely inundated. As many as 1,169 houses were completely damaged and 5434 houses were partially damaged, the assembly representation stated.

In a representation made to the prime minister on November 24, Jagan said the state had suffered a loss of ₹6,054 crores in the form of destruction of properties and infrastructure and damage to standing crops. He requested that the Centre release an amount of ₹1,000 crore towards immediate relief and restoration works in the flood-affected areas.

On November 27, an inter-ministerial central team, headed by Kunal Satyarthi from the ministry of home affairs, toured the flood-affected areas for three days. The central team interacted with the affected people, besides holding a series of discussions with the state government officials.

The team also had a winding-up meeting with the chief minister and appreciated the efforts made by the state government in providing relief to the people. “We have asked for the Central assistance what we are entitled to. So far, we have not heard anything from them,” state disaster management authority commissioner and secretary K Kanna Babu told HT.

He said the state government was regularly following up with the Centre to get the promised assistance. “We hope they will extend the financial assistance at the earliest,” Kanna Babu added.

