Jagan woos investors at WEF, boasts of Andhra govt’s Covid management in Davos

Despite having several constraints, Andhra Pradesh did a commendable job in containing the spread of Covid-19 and keeping the mortality rate low during the pandemic, thanks to the robust delivery mechanism, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Monday.

Participating in the group discussion on Future-proofing Health Systems at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the chief minister showed a presentation on healthcare being implemented in the state.

“No one had anticipated the scale and intensity of Covid-19 and at least how the healthcare system had to brace up if such a situation recurs. The pandemic has taught us quite a few lessons and became an eye-opener. Being a newly formed state, we had our constraints. We lack big cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore or Chennai and do not have super speciality hospitals, but still, we did our best in containing the spread and keeping the mortality rate very low,” he said.

The chief minister said that the state had taken up house-to-house surveys 44 times during the pandemic and followed the policy of tracing, testing and treating, which resulted in a lower mortality rate (0.63 per cent), lesser than the national average (1.21 per cent).

Jagan said Andhra Pradesh had a robust delivery mechanism with 42,000 health workers constantly monitoring the situation from the micro-level. “Despite the difficulties, we are pushing through and allocated two billion dollars and are working towards increasing medical infrastructure,” he said.

He said the government had established a health care mechanism with a focus on the micro-level.

“We have a clinic in every village with a population of 2,000 with health workers monitoring the healthcare. At the next level, taking mandal (block) with a population of 30,000 as a unit, two Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will be in a place where four doctors will be working. Two of them will be assigned to four to five villages depending on the size and they will give dedicated services to those villages touring in the ambulances and connecting with the locals like family doctors, he said.

At the macro level, teaching hospitals will take care of the curative part of the healthcare, he said, adding that while the state has 11 teaching hospitals, 16 more hospitals will be coming up covering all the parliament constituencies in the state for equitable distribution of health care.

He explained his government’s initiative of YSR Aarogyasri, which has provided treatment free of cost to over 2.5 million people during the last three years.

Other participants in the debate included Leif Johansson (AstraZeneca), Jayasree K Iyer (Access to Medicine Foundation) and Catherine Russell (UNICEF), while Nzinga Quanta moderated the discussion.

Tech Mahindra, Dassault Systems heads meet Jagan

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra CEO C P Gurnani and Dassault Systems executive vice president Florence Verzelen met the chief minister at the AP Pavilion of the World Economic Forum (WEF) later in the day.

Gurnani said his company would be working with Andhra Pradesh Government in the field of skill development. Jagan said his government wants to develop Visakhapatnam as a technology hub with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sought investments in that sector.

Verzelen said he had meaningful talks with the chief minister on skill development and new age energy. “We are interested in investing in the education sector and are looking forward to partnering with the State of Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

