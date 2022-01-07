Jagannath Temple in Puri to be shut for devotees from January 10

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday decided to close Jagannath temple for devotees from January 10 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, Puri district collector Samarth Verma said.

The government has decided to close colleges, universities and technical education institutions in the state from January 10, said special relief commissioner PK Jena.

The state has recorded six times rise in Covid-19 cases in less than a week.

Verma said the 12th-century temple will be shut following discussion with the temple priests and the management. Some priests of the temple and officials of the Sri Jagannath Temple administration have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last couple of days. The temple will remain closed till January 31.

Jena said colleges, universities and technical institutions except medical colleges, nursing colleges and institutions under control of Health and Family Welfare department will be shut down from January 10.

On Thursday, 18 students of a hostel in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Sambalpur district tested positive for Covid-19. The state government ordered shutting down of schools from Friday.

The government said coaching classes run by institutions or individuals will not be allowed to run in off-line mode from January 10. However, virtual/online coaching will be permitted to continue.

The state on Friday reported 2703 new Covid-19 cases, recording the biggest single-day spike of the last six months. The TPR which was below 1 for most of December is now 3.9.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation changed its earlier order of subjecting every traveller arriving at Biju Patnaik airport in the city to compulsory RT-PCR tests. It said that random RT-PCR tests will be conducted on those passengers who are not in possession of RT-PCR report conducted 72 hours prior to the boarding of the flight.

The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening would be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility of the BMC. The BMC will also deploy a number of teams at the Bhubaneswar railway station to screen travellers.

Bhubaneswar municipal commissioner Sanjay Singh said all efforts will be made to conduct 10,000 tests per day in the city.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Bolangir MLA Narasingha Mishra urged the State Election Commission to postpone the forthcoming Panchayat and Municipal elections in the state.

While panchayat polls are likely to be held in February, municipal polls are expected to be held in April-May.

“Life is certainly more important than elections. Odisha is witnessing a continuous surge in Covid-19 cases and the virus is gradually spreading its tentacle across the state. According to scientists, virologists and doctors, the pandemic situation is going to be dangerous in the near future. Considering the unprecedented pandemic situation, the Congress demands the postponement of the upcoming panhayat and municipal elections in the state until the third wave is under control,” said Mishra.