Jagannath Temple servitor shot dead in temple town Puri

Bhubaneswar: More than two months after a 44-year-old servitor of the Jagannath Temple in Puri was shot dead not very far from the temple, a servitor in the Lokanath temple in the holy town was shot dead by another servitor just outside the 12th century monument on Tuesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police in Puri said Sibaram Patra, a servitor at the Loknath Temple, a famous Shiva temple, was shot dead near Emar Mutt, just 20 feet away from the Jagannath Temple main gate, by another servitor Chandan Barik around 9 pm. Patra was riding a bike when Barik fired two rounds at him one of which hit him on his head.

“He was rushed to Puri district headquarters hospital, but he could not be saved,” said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

Barik was apprehended by the police on the spot. Initial interrogation revealed that Patra and Barik had some enmity and the deceased had once tried to kill the accused. The two were also at loggerheads over Patra being in a relationship with Barik’s sister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Loknath Temple is one of the most important Shaiva shrines of Odisha. Though not so important from an architectural point of view, it occupies a special position in the cultural history of Odisha. Lord Loknath is considered to be the guardian deity of the Ratnabhandara (treasure house) of the Jagannath Temple.

Tuesday’s murder brought back focus on the infamous association of the temple priests of Puri with the world of crime.

On March 16, Krushna Pratihari, a servitor of Jagannath Temple was shot dead at the Lord Nrusinghanath Temple, a temple of Lord Vishnu just 200 metres away from the 12th century shrine. Pratihari, secretary of the Suara Mahasuara Nijog, a powerful committee of servitors of the 12th century Jagannath Temple, was killed over his acquittal by a trial court in January this year in a murder case of another servitor 10 years ago. Though he was the prime accused in the 2012 murder case of Taluchha Bhagaban Mohapatra, a powerful servitor, Pratihari was acquitted due to clerical error by the police during investigation. In the Pratihari murder case, 10 people including the elder brother and nephew of Mohapatra were arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In August 2007, Jagannath Temple servitor Ajaya Kumar Sarangi alias Hati was on his way home with his brother when assailants shot and killed him over a property dispute. Seven people including Madhab Khuntia, another powerful servitor with dozens of cases against him, was arrested for the murder. In August 1996, servitor Damodar Mahasuara almost got killed when he was attacked by a group of servitors including Taluchha Mohapatra in Puri town when he was on his way to the temple.