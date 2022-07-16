‘Like Diwali’: Jhunjhunu celebrates its own Jagdeep Dhankhar's VP nomination

Celebrations began in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district soon after Jagdeep Dhankhar's name was announced on Saturday as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) pick for the Vice President.

A villager said it was like Diwali as locals are very happy with Dhankhar being named for second-most important post in the country.

"People are celebrating like Diwali in our village. All are very happy as he has made the village proud," a villager was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Locals were seen giving each sweets to celebrate the announcement.

#WATCH | Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan | People in Kithana, the native village of #JagdeepDhankhar celebrate after his name was announced as NDA's Vice President candidate. pic.twitter.com/lnFXuTZmFL — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

Born in a house of f in a remote village in Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar had completed his schooling from Sainik School, Chittorgarh.

After finishing his graduation in physics, the Bengal governor pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan and has practised in both the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

After being elected as MP from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections, he served as a minister of state for parliamentary affairs in 1990. In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan Assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district.

Like most Jat leaders from his time, Dhankhar was associated with Devi Lal and his political career began to surge when as a young lawyer at that time, he successfully contested as the Opposition candidate in 1989 from Jhunjhunu parliamentary constituency, then a Congress citadel.

While announcing his name for the vice-presidential election, BJP president JP Nadda said Dhankhar has been in public life for nearly three decades and described the Jat leader as a 'kisan putra' (farmer's son).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about his agrarian roots, besides his legal career and stint as the governor. “Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate,” Modi wrote.

The last all-India meeting of the RSS was also held in Jhunjhunu, the native place of Dhankhar.

(With inputs from agencies)

