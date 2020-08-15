e-paper
Home / India News / Jai Hind: PM Modi tweets ahead of Independence Day speech at Red Fort

Jai Hind: PM Modi tweets ahead of Independence Day speech at Red Fort

Prime Minister Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and deliver his Independence Day speech shortly.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 07:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tri-service contingents are seen during the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted his wishes to the citizens of India on the 74th Independence Day. (PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greeting to all Indians on the 74th Independence Day before hoisting the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

“Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!” PM Modi posted on Twitter minutes before his speech at the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister will hoist the national flag and deliver his Independence Day speech shortly. Before that, he will receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Delhi Police.

In his Independence Day speech last year, PM Modi had talked about the decision to remove Jammu and Kashmir’s special rights and ban against triple talaq among the bold moves of the first 10 weeks of his second term.

Modi also talked about his aim to turn India into a $5-trillion economy within five years and announced the creation of a new post of chief of defence staff to ensure better coordination of the army, navy and air force, along the lines of western military forces.

A multilayered security ring, including snipers from the National Security Guard (NSG), elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, has been thrown in around the Red Fort.

Several other leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, also tweeted their wishe

