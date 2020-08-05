e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Arvind Kejriwal wishes the country ahead of Ayodhya event

‘Jai Shri Ram’: Arvind Kejriwal wishes the country ahead of Ayodhya event

Only 175 people, including 135 saits, have been invited for the ceremony where PM Modi will lay a 40-kilogramme silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the Ram temple.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Locals with the saffron flag on the day of Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Locals with the saffron flag on the day of Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the entire country for the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a Ram temple.

“Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan. May we continue receving Lord Ram’s blessings. His blessings will help India end hunger and poverty and become the most powerful country in the world. May India show the path to the world in the future. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Bajrang Bali!” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

 

The grounbreaking ceremony will begin after 12 pm on Wednesday.

“It’s an emotional and historic moment. Wait has been worthwhile,” veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was at the forefront of the party’s temple campaign in 1990s, said on Tuesday.

Only 175 people, including 135 saits, have been invited for the ceremony where PM Modi will lay a 40-kilogramme silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the Ram temple.

Construction of the temple was made possible by a verdict last year from the Supreme Court.

Barricades have been put up across the town with heavy police presence, as authorities try to limit the number of visitors to maintain social distancing in the wake of Covid-19. At least two priests in the area and four policemen have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The grand affair will be beamed onto large screens in Ayodhya as well as many cities across the country. Devotees have also been asked to light diyas (earthen lamps).

Soil from almost 2,000 holy sites around India and water of around 100 holy rivers will be used in the foundation.

tags
top news
Lines from Ramcharitmanas to congratulatory messages: What BJP leaders said ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan
Lines from Ramcharitmanas to congratulatory messages: What BJP leaders said ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan
Live: PM lands in Lucknow, will now head to Ayodhya for Ram temple event
Live: PM lands in Lucknow, will now head to Ayodhya for Ram temple event
From PM Modi to 135 seers: Guest list for Ram temple event in Ayodhya
From PM Modi to 135 seers: Guest list for Ram temple event in Ayodhya
PM leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
PM leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
Ram dhun reverberates: Indians in US celebrate bhoomi pujan
Ram dhun reverberates: Indians in US celebrate bhoomi pujan
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In