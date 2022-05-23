Jailed Navjot Sidhu brought to Patiala hospital for medical examination

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently lodged in the Patiala central jail in the 1988 road rage case, was taken to Rajindra Hospital in the city on Monday for medical examination, news agency ANI reported.

Sidhu's counsel HPS Verma said the cricketer-turned-politician “cannot consume wheat, sugar, 'maida' and some other food items” due to certain medical conditions.

"He (Sidhu) can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates. The board of doctors will see what special diet is required and then it will submit its report in a local court," Verma told news agency PTI.

On Saturday, there were reports that Sidhu “did not have dinner on the first night” in prison.

After the board of doctors carry out a medical examination, a report will be submitted in the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

The 58-year-old politician suffers from embolism - a blocked artery caused by a foreign body. He also underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis in 2015. Deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, refers to a condition where a blood clot forms in a vein deep in the body.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. A 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

With inputs from PTI, ANI