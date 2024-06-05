Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar and Bharatpur (SC) seats in Rajasthan

Live

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar and Bharatpur (SC) seats in Rajasthan. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Welcome to our live blog covering the latest updates from the counting day in Rajasthan's key constituencies: Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Karauli–Dholpur. As the votes are tallied, all eyes are on these crucial seats which have witnessed intense campaigning by major parties. The BJP, led by prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is vying for dominance against the Congress, which has focused on issues like unemployment and inflation. Stay tuned for real-time results and detailed analysis as the day unfolds....Read More