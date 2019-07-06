Jaipur’s walled city gets UNESCO heritage city tag

The ‘Walled City’ of Jaipur was on Saturday included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage sites list.

The announcement was made during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from June 30 to July 10. India received the support of 16 out of the 21 countries participating in the event.

“Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site: Jaipur City in Rajasthan, #India. Bravo,” UNESCO tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Indian delegates present at the event said, “This evening in the streets of Jaipur, the elephants will roll and they will rumble and they will trumpet in celebration.”

Jaipur, Rajasthan’s capital, is the 38th Indian site to be included on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Inclusion in the list is set to have an impact on tourism in the city, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday, “Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegance and energetic, Jaipur’s hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.”

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “It is a matter of great pride that our Pink City, Jaipur has been declared as a World Heritage site by UNESCO. It will add to the glory of the capital city of Rajasthan.”

Calling it a matter of pride, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, “Jaipur has been inscribed as a World heritage Site by UNESCO. Brimming with history the Pink City symbolizes the pinnacle of Rajasthani culture excellence. A matter of great pride for Rajasthan!”

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 22:38 IST