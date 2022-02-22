Jaishankar calls for EU-France engagement of Indo-Pacific for stable world

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called for the European Union's engagement in the Indo-Pacific for a stable multipolar region and the world.

Addressing the European Union Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris, Jaishankar cautioned the European Union that it is important to counter the hegemonic designs in the Indo-Pacific or else the forces of disequlilibrium will spread even to Europe.

"Today, we see challenges on that score with the clarity that proximity brings. And believe me, distance is no insulation. The issues we confront in the Indo-Pacific will extend beyond, even to Europe," he said.

The external affairs minister welcomed both the EU and France commitment to the security of Indo-Pacific as both have strong partnership presence and interests in the region.

"We welcome EU’s commitment to contribute to the security of the region. This remains a maritime century, and the tides of the Indo-Pacific region will certainly help shape its future. Our collective efforts can keep the oceans peaceful, open and secure, and, at the same time, contribute to conserve its resources and keep it clean," he added.

The Indo Pacific region traces a wide arc of immense diversity, but with specific dynamics. In coming together in Paris, we signal the importance of our partnership with the EU in building a secure, prosperous and peaceful future for the Indo Pacific, the minister added.

“With its economic heft and expertise, the EU can also promote economic development, infrastructure, connectivity, digital transformation, climate change, biodiversity and human-centric concerns like health, besides security. For these reasons, we welcome EU’s Global Gateway,” Jaishankar said.

During his speech, Jaishankar invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a free, open, balanced and an inclusive Indo-Pacific region, which he outlined in Singapore in 2018.

“India’s approach is broad-based and emphasises multilateralism, plurilateralism and collective action. These are combined in the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi at the East Asia Summit in 2019. We are pleased that France, Australia, Indonesia and Japan chair one pillar each. We hope others too will step forward,” the minister said.

