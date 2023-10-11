Jaishankar, Canada foreign minister held secret meeting in Washington amid row: Report

External affairs minister S Jaishankar held a 'secret' meeting with Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly in Washington during his recent visit. Financial Times reported that the meeting was secret and Canada's foreign ministry did not comment on this. During his US visit, Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NSA Jake Sullivan and in both the meetings, the Canada issue came up, Jaishankar said. The report of a private meeting comes as India's deadline to Canada to withdraw additional diplomats came to an end on October 10. The Financial Times report said Canadian diplomats continued in India as talks are on between India and Canada.

Amid the row triggered after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation that India was behind the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India said there are far many Canadian diplomats present in India, outnumbering Indian diplomats present in Canada. Accusing them of interfering in India's internal matters, New Delhi asked Ottawara to withdraw 41 diplomats from India by October 10. Reports said Canada started the process and many diplomats posted in India -- outside New Delhi -- were shifted to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

"Several days earlier, Joly also held a secret meeting with India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar in Washington, said people familiar with the situation. Canada’s foreign ministry declined to comment," The Financial Times reported.

"India has cited the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as justifying its call for parity. Canada has rejected that argument, saying New Delhi is misreading the treaty that provides a framework for diplomatic ties," the report said.

India rejected Canada's allegations and asked for specific information regarding this particular case. Jaishankar said India told Canada that it is not India's policy. Canada maintained that they had shared information regarding Hardeep Singh Nijjar weeks before -- before Trudeau brought it up in his meeting with PM Modi and before Trudeau made a public allegation.

Trudeau said Canada does not want any escalation with India while Melanie Joy said Canada was looking for private engagement with India over this issue.

