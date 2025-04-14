Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jaishankar happy with progress of projects in Gujarat villages adopted by him

PTI |
Apr 14, 2025 03:27 PM IST

Jaishankar happy with progress of projects in Gujarat villages adopted by him

Rajpipla , External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed happiness at the progress of various developmental projects undertaken in villages adopted by him in Gujarat's tribal-dominated Narmada district.

Jaishankar happy with progress of projects in Gujarat villages adopted by him
Jaishankar happy with progress of projects in Gujarat villages adopted by him

Jaishankar began his three-day visit to Gujarat on Monday during which he visited various villages adopted by him in different talukas of the Narmada district under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme .

He will spend two days in Narmada to inspect the villages and review the development projects.

On Monday, he performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the labour and delivery recovery complex for women at Jetpor, laid the foundation stones for similar centres at Kolvan and Sagai and flagged off a new ambulance under the MPLAD scheme for Garudeshwar.

"Visiting Narmada district #Gujarat to see the progress on MPLAD works. Started with projects in Vyadhar. Very glad to see the new Health and Wellness Centre being operationalized. It has evoked a positive community response," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

He also visited the MPLADS projects in Amadla, and said the health and wellness centre is encouraging more screenings and preventive measures, and 'Smart Anganwadi' ensuring higher attendance of children.

"Great to see students of 7th-8th Grade enjoying their studies in a Smart Classroom," the minister said.

Later, Jaishankar told mediapersons that interactive screens in the classroom make it easy for students to learn, and facilities in a health and wellness centre draw people for preventive health screening.

"I heard from the medical officer how a good health centre helps gain public trust and they visit them for preventive health screening more often. This has helped increase visits to the centre," he said.

"As MPs, we want to see the developmental concepts being implemented on the ground. It fills us with happiness," he added.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar will inaugurate a gymnasium hall and sports equipment of the Chhotubhai Purani Gymnasium Mahavidyalaya in Rajpipla, and the smart anganwadi and smart classroom in Lachhras village.

He will also interact with students of the Charusat University in Kheda district on Tuesday, and visit Lothal archaeological site in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, before leaving for New Delhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Jaishankar happy with progress of projects in Gujarat villages adopted by him
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On