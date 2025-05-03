Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: India has informed Russia about the need to bring the perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice, even as Moscow called for the settling of differences between New Delhi and Islamabad through diplomatic means. External affairs minister S Jaishankar has informed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov about the need to bring the perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice. (AP)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said in a social media post on Saturday that he had discussed the Pahalgam terror attack with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday. “Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar said.

During the phone conversation, Lavrov called for the “settlement of disagreements between New Delhi and Islamabad by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999”, according to a readout from the Russian embassy.

The readout said Jaishankar and Lavrov discussed the “aggravation of Indian-Pakistani relations following the terrorist attack near Pahalgam”. The two leaders also spoke about issues related to India-Russia cooperation and the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts at the highest levels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first world leaders to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, which has led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

There have been calls from the leadership of the US and European Union for India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions.

A day after the attack at a scenic meadow near Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians on April 22, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The Indian leadership has cited “cross-border linkages” to the attack while vowing severe punishment for the perpetrators of the incident.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the armed forces “complete operational freedom” to decide the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the terror attack.

Pakistan has unveiled counter-measures, including closing its airspace to Indian airliners and suspending all trade with India, and said it will respond firmly to any escalatory move from the Indian side.